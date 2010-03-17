HaiVision to Feature Makito H.264 Encoding Line at NAB



At the 2010 NAB Show, HaiVision will unveil the latest additions to its Makito family with the new Makito Decoder and the new Makito HD H.264 encoder with DVI, SXGA, and component inputs. HaiVision is also featuring the new Furnace 5.5, the MB-6 6-slot chassis for the Makito/Barracuda line, and the new and improved Stingray set-top box.



HaiVision will launch its latest Makito Decoder, an H.264 decoder that supports video up to 1080p60. When paired with the Makito HD H.264 encoder, this system provides low-latency decoding and efficient delivery of HD video via HD-SDI or HDMI output.



Also debuting at the show is the newly updated Furnace 5.5, a complete solution for end-to-end HD H.264 video-over-IP distribution. The integrated solution supports the compact Makito HD H.264 encoder to manage and distribute live video to computers and set-top boxes, to create scheduled playback channels for enterprise TV and signage, and to record content and deliver video-on-demand in a secure, easy-to-use system. The new Furnace 5.5 incorporates support of in-line metadata (HotMarks) allowing users to tag video moments with freeform data while recording.



HaiVision will demonstrate a new model of the Stingray set-top box in an even more compact form factor and with a broader range of format support. The set-top box now provides HDMI, in addition to its component analog (Y,Pb,Pr) and composite outputs. It is also equipped with dual Ethernet network interfaces to offer enhanced support for streaming and data networking.



HaiVision will also showcase the latest Makito HD video encoder, which now supports both component analog and DVI inputs. The encoding system delivers low-latency, full-frame-rate H.264 encoding of HD video up to 1080p60, or computer graphics resolutions up to 1280x1024 75Hz (SXGA).



HaiVision is introducing the MB6. This six-slot chassis design holds up to six Makito or Barracuda encoders in just a single 1 7/8 inch rack unit. The hot-swappable design of the system allows for various chassis configurations with any combination of Makito encoders, Makito decoders, or Barracuda encoders.



