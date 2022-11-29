Gray TV Renews ABC Affiliation with Disney for Two More Years
Agreement impacts stations in 25 markets
ATLANTA—Gray Television says it has renewed with The Walt Disney Co., the network affiliations for all of Gray’s ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets through the end of 2024.
“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray’s President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”
“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, The Walt Disney Company. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.”
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.