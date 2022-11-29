Gray TV Renews ABC Affiliation with Disney for Two More Years

ATLANTA—Gray Television says it has renewed with The Walt Disney Co., the network affiliations for all of Gray’s ABC affiliated television stations across 25 markets through the end of 2024.

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray’s President and Co-CEO, Pat LaPlatney. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“We are excited to continue our strong and well-established collaboration with Gray Television,” said John Rouse, EVP, Affiliate Relations, The Walt Disney Company. “These stations are leaders in their communities, and we are proud to have ABC’s unrivaled network programming paired with Gray’s local programming and community commitment.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.