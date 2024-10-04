Gray Television GMs in Louisiana, Texas Set Retirement

ATLANTA— Station group Gray Television said two of its veteran general managers in Texas and Louisiana have set plans to depart the company.

Laura Long will step away from her role as GM at CBS affiliate KNOE in Monroe, Louisiana, effective today (Oct. 4). GM Rick Dean has set his retirement from KXII Sherman, Texas, which carries CBS, Fox and MyNetworkTV, on Dec. 31.

“Laura and Rick exemplify the high quality of leadership and commitment to excellence this company strives for in each of our stations,” Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said in a statement. “On behalf of Gray, I thank them for their years of service and wish them the best in their retirement.”

Laura Long began her 35-year TV career in Monroe after attending the University of Louisana-Monroe, joining cable operator Cablevision Systems in 1992 where she advanced to general sales manager. She joined WUPL New Orleans as local sales manager in 1999 and moved to WTOG Tampa, where she served as general sales manager and was eventually named general manager in 2010. She joined Gray as KNOE’s VP and general manager in 2014.

Rick Dean began his media career at an Oklahoma City radio station in 1989. He moved to television and KXII in 1985, working for various owners until Gray acquired the station in 1989. He filled such roles as account executive, assistant sales manger and general sales manager at KXII, advancing to general manager in 2002. During his tenure, KXII won three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, among other honors.

Gray is currently seeking new leaders for both stations.