Gray Taps Derek Rogers as GM and Sales Director at KXIII

ATLANTA—Derek Rogers has joined station group Gray Media as general manager and director of sales at KXII, its CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas. KXII also multicasts Fox on a digital subchannel branded as FXII.

Rogers succeeds Rick Dean, who will retire after 39 years with the station, the last 25 years as its general manager.

A 25-year media business veteran, Rogers had been general manager of Morris Multimedia-owned WCBI Columbus-Tupelo, Mississippi, since 2014. That role marked a return to the station where he started his career after three years as GM of NBC affiliate WMGT-TV Macon, Georgia.

“I am excited to join the strong team at Gray and at KXII,” Rogers said in a statement. “I look forward to getting to know the clients and people of Texoma.”

During his first stint at WCBI, Rogers moved up through the ranks as production manager, promotions director, local sales manager and general manager.

A graduate of the Mississippi State University School of Business, Rogers served on the board of the university’s Department of Communications. He is a past president of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters. An Emmy-nominated producer, he has received multiple Associated Press and MAB Awards, including for Documentary and Achievement in Broadcasting, Gray said.