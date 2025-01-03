Gray Renews All of Its ABC Affiliation Agreements
Deal with Disney extends and renews Gray stations in 25 markets
ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that it has finalized deals with The Walt Disney Co. that extend and renew the network affiliations for all of its ABC-affiliated television stations across 25 markets through Dec. 31, 2028.
“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”
“Disney/ABC is incredibly proud of our long-established partnership with Gray to serve 25 outstanding communities across the country,” Disney Senior Vice President, Affiliate Relations Susi D’Ambra-Coplan said. “With this new agreement, we couldn’t be more pleased to pair our best-in-class network shows, news and sports with their invaluable local programming for many more years to come.”
The ABC affiliates covered by the new agreements are:
- WWSB , Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida (Sarasota)
- WBAY-TV, Green Bay-Appleton, Wisconsin
- WTVG, Toledo, Ohio
- KSPR-LD, Springfield, Missouri
- KCRG-TV, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- KOLO-TV, Reno, Nevada
- KTRE-KLTV, Tyler-Longview,v Texas
- WPTA, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- KSF-KPRY, Sioux Falls, Iowa
- WGGB-TV, Springfield-Holyoke, Massachusetts
- WEEK-TV, Peoria, Illinois
- WTVM, Columbus, Georgia-Opelika, Alabama
- KNOE, Monroe-El Dorado, Louisiana
- KSWO, Wichita Fall-Lawton, Kansas
- WALB-D2, Albany, Georgia
- WLOX, Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi
- WCJB-TV, Gainesville, Florida
- WDAM-D2, Hattiesburg-Laurel, Mississippi
- KOTA-TV, KHSD-TV, KSGW-TV, Rapid City, South Dakota
- WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, Virginia
- KAIT, Jonesboro, Arkansas
- WBKO, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- KGNS-TV, Laredo, Texas
- KJCT-LD, Grand Junction-Montrose, Colorado
- WTOK-TV, Meridian, Mississippi
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.