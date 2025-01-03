Gray Renews All of Its ABC Affiliation Agreements

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that it has finalized deals with The Walt Disney Co. that extend and renew the network affiliations for all of its ABC-affiliated television stations across 25 markets through Dec. 31, 2028.

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“Disney/ABC is incredibly proud of our long-established partnership with Gray to serve 25 outstanding communities across the country,” Disney Senior Vice President, Affiliate Relations Susi D’Ambra-Coplan said. “With this new agreement, we couldn’t be more pleased to pair our best-in-class network shows, news and sports with their invaluable local programming for many more years to come.”

The ABC affiliates covered by the new agreements are:

WWSB , Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida (Sarasota)

WBAY-TV, Green Bay-Appleton, Wisconsin

WTVG, Toledo, Ohio

KSPR-LD, Springfield, Missouri

KCRG-TV, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

KOLO-TV, Reno, Nevada

KTRE-KLTV, Tyler-Longview,v Texas

WPTA, Fort Wayne, Indiana

KSF-KPRY, Sioux Falls, Iowa

WGGB-TV, Springfield-Holyoke, Massachusetts

WEEK-TV, Peoria, Illinois

WTVM, Columbus, Georgia-Opelika, Alabama

KNOE, Monroe-El Dorado, Louisiana

KSWO, Wichita Fall-Lawton, Kansas

WALB-D2, Albany, Georgia

WLOX, Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi

WCJB-TV, Gainesville, Florida

WDAM-D2, Hattiesburg-Laurel, Mississippi

KOTA-TV, KHSD-TV, KSGW-TV, Rapid City, South Dakota

WHSV-TV, Harrisonburg, Virginia

KAIT, Jonesboro, Arkansas

WBKO, Bowling Green, Kentucky

KGNS-TV, Laredo, Texas

KJCT-LD, Grand Junction-Montrose, Colorado

WTOK-TV, Meridian, Mississippi