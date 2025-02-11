Gray Media Renews Media Rights for Atlanta Dream WNBA Games

ATLANTA—The Atlanta Dream and Gray Media have renewed their media rights deal for the 2025 WNBA season, which will tip off on the road against the Washington Mystics on May 16.

“Gray has been a fantastic partner in helping us increase visibility and support in the market by providing fans direct access to see our games,” said Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “Demand for the Dream is at an all-time high, as evidenced by the full-season 20 game sell out last season, and broadcast numbers increasing 10 times from previous seasons. Having a partner who is committed to delivering consistent content to our fans across the Southeast region has been a catalyst for our continued growth and we are so excited about the 2025 season on Gray networks.”

As part of the deal, Dream non-national exclusive games will be available across the Atlanta market on WPCH Atlanta, also known as Peachtree TV, which is carried on all major cable and satellite pay TV providers including Xfinity TV, Spectrum TV, DirecTV and Dish Network. Peachtree TV is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live. In addition, multicast service Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on Gray-owned television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

“The Dream broadcasts on Peachtree TV and Peachtree Sports Network were a huge hit with basketball fans across the state,” WANF-WPCH vice president and general manager Erik Schrader said. “Fans got unprecedented access to the fastest growing professional sport in America, and we look forward to many more fantastic games this season.”

The new deal expands heavy investments Gray has made in sports in its home city, developing broadcast partnerships with the Atlanta Braves (MLB), Atlanta Hawks (NBA), College Park Skyhawks (G-League), Gwinnett Stripers (MiLB), Score Atlanta (high school football), the Atlanta Vibe (Pro Volleyball), Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), Atlanta Hustle (Ultimate Disc League), Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Georgia Swarm (lacrosse).

Peachtree TV also provides additional sports content through its partnership with The CW Sports, featuring LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning this year. Nationally, Gray has broadcast partnerships with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks.