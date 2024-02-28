Gray Inks Deal for Atlanta Dream Games

ATLANTA—The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream signed a deal with Gray Television to broadcast its games during the 2024 season. As a result of the agreement, all Dream non-national exclusive games will air locally on Peachtree TV (WPCH) and Peachtree Sports Network.

The 2024 WNBA season spans May to September, and the Dream will tip off this season against the Los Angeles Sparks in L.A. on May 15.

As a result of the deal, Dream games will be available across the Atlanta market on Peachtree TV’s free over-the-air broadcasts along with its carriage on all major cable and satellite pay-tv systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, and Dish Network. Peachtree TV is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu Live.

In addition, Peachtree Sports Network will simulcast these games, as well as additional Dream-related programming, on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gray Television to get the Atlanta Dream into even more households across our state and the Southeast region,” said Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “We believe that 2024 is going to be the most exciting season yet for the Dream. The atmosphere inside our arena is the best in the WNBA, and we are excited to have a television partner who can help us bring that experience to an even bigger audience.”

Peachtree TV has served the Atlanta market since 1967, making it one of the longest running stations in the region. Peachtree Sports Network launched in October 2023 and focuses on live, local sports programming all year long.

Based in Atlanta, Gray Television has made heavy sports investment in its home city, broadcasting Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks games, as well as high school football, the Atlanta Hustle, Atlanta Gladiators, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Georgia Swarm.

Peachtree TV also provides additional sports content through its partnership with CW Sports, featuring LIV Golf, ACC college football and basketball games, “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025. Nationally, Gray has broadcast partnerships with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, as well as the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Milwaukee Bucks.

“Across the nation, interest in women’s basketball has exploded over the past few years due largely to the amazing talent on the court. We are excited to be the Dream’s official broadcast partner on Peachtree TV this season,” WANF/WPCH vice president and general manager Erik Schrader said. “It’s another incredible opportunity to grow new fans, on the best platform to reach them, with the top broadcasting company in local television.”