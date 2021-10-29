Gravity Media Hires Ted Griggs as Managing Director of U.S. Business

Watford, U.K.—Gravity Media has appointed Ted Griggs to the position of managing director of its U.S. business. He will oversee Gravity Media’s North American operation, which has been the focus of heavy investment over the past few years, after parent company Gravity Media received substantial funding from TowerBrook Capital Partners in September 2016.

In his previous role as group president and strategic production and programming leader at NBC Sports Group, Griggs oversaw production, programming and digital content for a total of seven regional sports networks, including direct management of all aspects of the business in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. He is also involved in social justice causes and has developed and produced acclaimed documentaries on the themes of equity, mental health and youth inclusion in sports, including “TOMBOY,” “Fair Play: Youth Sports in America” and “Headstrong: Mental Health and Sports.”

His other career highlights include establishing live digital streaming of all NHL, NBA and MLB events in 2015 and 2016, as well as being on the negotiating team for rights agreements with the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Oakland As and San Francisco 49ers.

In a press statement Ted Griggs said, “There’s no doubt that I’m joining Gravity Media at a very exciting time for both sports broadcasting and in the business’s development. In this industry, Gravity Media is a name synonymous with superior quality and technical innovation. As such, I look forward to working closely with the U.S. leadership and the broader executive team to support further growth in the U.S., and to ensure Gravity Media continues to provide best-in-class client experiences.”

John Newton, Gravity Media founder and CEO, added: “After a year of cancellations, it’s exciting to see live sports back with renewed enthusiasm. We’re now experiencing significant growth across all markets, so have every reason to be excited about the future. It therefore feels like a great time to bring Ted onboard… His wealth of experience and encyclopedic knowledge of the U.S. sports broadcast industry will no doubt be a great asset to Gravity Media.”