Grass Valley’s IBC Redux

AMSTERDAM: Grass Valley provided a round-up of its IBC debutantes and announcements. Among them, several international orders were driven by facilities upgrades for handing high-definition content.



- Grass Valley’s four new ADVC G-Series self-contained converters offer frame synch and 3D stereoscopic signal conversion and1080p capability with 3Gb/s SDI.



- Grass expanded the capabilities of its editing platform with the introduction of Edius 6, a faster system with improved efficiency and support for more formats.



- Grass Valley’s K2 Dyno can now share content on a K2-SAN. Grass said the K2 Dyno Replay System has become one of its fastest growing product categories ever, with more than 150 systems now sold worldwide to date.



- New software was introduced at IBC for the Kayenne video switcher that increases on-board clip storage capacity and adds the ability to create multi-layered, on-screen effects, up to now only been found in top-of-the-line, standalone DVEs.



- Grass Valley enhanced its high-definition camera line with a new LCD color viewfinder. Grass said its LDK 5307 7-inch viewfinder “gives operators a bright, sharp high-resolution image with additional functionality to help with focus and set-up.”



- Grass Valley added LDK Connect Gateway, a bridge to external control systems, to its LDK camera control portfolio. The Gateway provides open interactions from external devices to the camera, from automating set-up changes in camera functionality to reporting diagnostics.



- Grass Valley’s MediaFUSE FX content repurposing and multi-distribution system was introduced to European customers



- Two new single I/O boards for Edius users were introduced, the Storm 3G and the Storm 3G Elite, both PCI Express boards.



- The Australian Broadcasting Corp. launched a 24-hour news channel using Grass Valley high-definition networked news creation and integrated production technologies.



- Alfacam ordered an additional eight Grass Valley LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo cameras. The order was fulfilled within ten days, Grass said.



- Local Chinese equipment broker Beijing Zhongheng placed the largest single order to date for high-definition production and playout equipment from Grass Valley to support the installation of dozens of digital-signage systems in stadiums across GuangZhou, China.



- BSkyB selected Grass’s K2 Solo multiformat media server to streamline graphics replay workflow for its high-definition sports channels and the new Sky 3D channel. T



- Dorna Sports in Madrid and Barcelona, Spain, bought nine Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay Systems with K2 Dyno Production Assistant live event management software.



- Emissoras Pioneiras de Televisão, one of the major affiliates of the TV Globo Network, placed “a significant order for the latest Grass Valley technologies to upgrade its owned-and-operated stations in São Carlos and Varginha to HD news production,” Grass said. “In addition, all EPTV stations will eventually upgrade to an HD news production and an SD/HD infrastructure based on Grass Valley products.”



- KTBS, the ABC affiliate serving the Shreveport La. market, is converting its entire news operations to a high-definition, automated production and multi-distribution environment based on Grass Valley gear.



- Grass Valley provided the technical and creative equipment for a new outside broadcast unit for leading Scandinavian specialist Mediatec. The eight camera, high-definition unit will be based in Norway.



- Moscow-based TV Center is upgrading its hig- definition outside broadcast unit with four new LDK 8000 Elite cameras and infrastructure products from Grass.



- Sistema Estatal de Radio y Televisin the public television station in Panama City, is building a new high-definition production studio with a full complement of multi-format HD production and signal distribution technology from Grass Valley. It’s set to go on-air by the end of November.



- Siam Sport Syndicate Public Co., Ltd., based in Thailand, is building two new standard-definition OB vans to support live coverage of the Thai League 2010 by Siam Sport Television Co. The company has included two new Grass Valley K2 Dynos on board each of its two new OB vans to handle slow-mo replays and other enhancements.



- Rede Record Network, Brazil's second-largest TV network, is upgrading its news production facilities to HD with Grass Valley gear.



- WCET-TV and WPTD-TV two PBS member stations in Ohio, are merging master control, engineering, and production resources with high-definition servers, file management, and remote monitoring technology from Grass Valley.



