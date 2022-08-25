Grass Valley Taps Sai Gopal as New CFO

MONTREAL—Grass Valley announced the appointment of Sai Gopal as its chief financial officer. He comes to Grass Valley with more than 20 years of experience in running finance operations for small to mid-sized public and private companies.

Grass Valley CEO Andrew Cross said Gopal’s experience and track record “of delivering financial rigor and operational change in fast moving and complex environments will enable us to take Grass Valley to the next level.”

Prior to joining Grass Valley, Gopal was vice president of finance and operations at Evolv Technology, where he was instrumental in taking the company public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), wherein the combined company with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 Billion received approximately $385M in gross proceeds, net of redemptions.

Gopal said, “I look forward to working with Andrew and everyone at Grass Valley as we create and advance live production technology and solutions that empower great live television.”