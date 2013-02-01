Kayenne Panel Box Monitor



SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— Grass Valley Live Production solution supported NEP, F&F Productions, Game Creek Video’s coverage of Super Bowl XLVII. Pittsburgh-based mobile production company NEP provided the world feed for NFL Films. Its SS25 was onsite, using a 4.5 M/E Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center switcher, with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and 6 keyers per M/E. The Kayenne also has a 4-channel ClipStore, based on the Grass Valley K2 Summit media server. SS25 is also equipped with a 192x160 Grass Valley Trinix NXT routing switcher.



SS25 was supported by Super B, which provided additional space and capacity with a Trinix 128x192 routing switcher, as well as Grass Valley frame synchronizers, upconverters and crossconverters.



NEP’s multiformat SS24 was chosen as the game truck for CBS’s coverage of Super Bowl XLVII. At the heart of SS24 is a Trinix 224x256 routing switcher. Accompanying SS24 was the ESU support truck with Grass Valley routing, upconverters, and downconverters.



NEP’s SS22 handled tape release coverage for CBS with a 4.5 M/E Kayenne switcher, while its Silver rig covered halftime entertainment using a 90 input Grass Valley Kalypso Video Production Center 4 M/E switcher with internal still store and DVEs. Silver is equipped with a Grass Valley Trinix 256x352 routing switcher.



Its Chromium production truck provided game coverage of the 2013 DirecTV Celebrity Beach Bowl in New Orleans on Super Bowl Saturday. The Beach Bowl is a flag football game played by celebrities and professional athletes. For the game, a 96-input Kayenne was utilized. NEP’s California will cover halftime with a 90-input Kalypso with internal still store and DVE, and an assist from a 256x448 Trinix routing switcher.



Hudson, N.H.-based Game Creek Video was chosen by ESPN, the NFL Network and CBS Entertainment for their Super Bowl coverage.



ESPN had Game Creek Video’s Freedom A & B (4 M/E Kalypso Video Production Center switcher with 90 inputs, 48 outputs, 16 internal and 4 external DPMs, 6 transform engines, and internal still store with animation), Larkspur (4.5 M/E Kayenne Video Production Center switcher with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, 16 internal and 4 external DPMs, and internal still store with animation), and Justice with the GCV-B1 graphics truck (4 M/E Kayenne with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, 16 internal and 4 external DPMs and internal still store with animation) for its coverage.



The NFL Network used Game Creek Video trucks, including Clipper A & B (4 M/E Kalypso with 90 inputs, 48 outputs, 16 internal and 4 external DPMs, 6 transform engines, advanced effects and internal still store with animation), Glory A & B (4.5 M/E Kayenne with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and 16 internal and 4 external DPMs), Northstar (4.5 M/E Kayenne with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, 16 internal and 4 external DPMs and internal still store with animation) and Pride A & B (4.5 M/E Kayenne with 96 inputs, 48 outputs, and 16 internal and 4 external DPMs).



CBS’s “The Talk” and “The Craig Ferguson Super Bowl Special” was on hand with Victory A & B, which utilize a 4.5 M/E Kayenne switcher.



Next year, Game Creek Video will provide Fox with the main game production trucks for Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, N.J.



Clearwater, Fla.-based F&F Productions brought two of its 53-foot double expandos.



Its GTX-16 & B6 was parked onsite at the Superdome with its 4 M/E Kayenne Video Production Center switcher with 96 inputs, 48 outputs and 20 DPMs. The truck provided coverage of the Super Bowl pre-, post- and half-time shows. The GTX-15, also with a 4 M/E Kayenne, broadcast daily network coverage live of all the festivities leading up to Super Bowl XLVII from Jackson Square.





