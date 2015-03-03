Grass Valley Releases Ignite 7.5

MONTREAL – Grass Valley has released v. 7.5 of its Ignite Automated Production system. This latest version allows Ignite to be combined with other Grass Valley products to streamline workflow and optimize production.

Ignite with GV Director allows for streamlined workflows and optimized productions, while Ignite with GV STRATUS helps broadcasters generate alternative revenue streams by providing of throughput for multi-distribution delivery of content for the web and mobile devices. Ignite with the Karrera K-Frame S-series production switcher creates an ideal mid-range automated production control and switching platform.

“Through tighter integration with Grass Valley production systems as well as strategic third-party support, version 7.5 represents the latest in a series of ongoing, differentiated enhancements to the Ignite technology that will continuously increase our customers’ overall production value and maximize their return on investment,” said Mike Cronk, senior vice president of strategic marketing, Grass Valley.