Grass Valley, NEP Group Ink Enterprise Pricing Agreement

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and NEP Group have signed a multi-year enterprise pricing agreement enabling the technology vendor to bring a new degree of predictability to manufacturing based on NEP’s long-term purchasing commitment.

The deal also provides for the research and development teams of both companies to work more closely on innovations and combine their knowledge to support creators of premium live content.

Grass Valley's enterprise pricing agreements create other mutual benefits, such as technological, operational and financial advantages, Grass Valley said.

"NEP has always been at the cutting edge of technology and strengthening our partnership with Grass Valley is part of our commitment to continued innovation," said NEP Group COO Jeff Hughes.

"We want to offer our customers the best choice when it comes to financial models, products and workflows, so they can deliver the rich live content experiences consumers demand today. Grass Valley and NEP Group have partnered on many premium live event productions in the past, and I look forward to many successful future collaborations," he said.

NEP already deploys a suite of Grass Valley hardware and software for live production, including the full-raster 4K UHD/HD IP and SDI GV K-Frame XP video production switcher, the native IP LDX 150 camera platform and other IP technologies, Grass Valley said.

"Our enterprise pricing agreements are about selecting the best partners that support our mission to make the transition for media companies to future workflows—such as IP, cloud and software-defined—a reality,” said Jan Lange, Grass Valley chief revenue officer. “NEP Group has been behind world-class sporting events for decades, and we have worked with the company for many years. Our relationship with NEP has evolved from a vendor to a partner, and I am excited to continue this journey, offering superior commercial choices, technical excellence and industry insight to our customers and the greater media market."

More information is available on the Grass Valley website .