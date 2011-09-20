Grass Valley makes European debut of multiviewer function for Trinix NXT routers

Grass Valley debuted to the European market its new high-quality, fully integrated multiviewer capability in the family of Trinix NXT multiformat digital video routing switchers at IBC2011 in Amsterdam last week.

Introduced at NAB, the new option supports infrastructures up to 3Gb/s, while providing up to eight SDI multiviewer monitor outputs per card, including the ability to monitor audio for each source. The Trinix Multiviewer is well-suited to monitoring within all types of broadcast control rooms, live production, and distribution facilities and mobile trucks.

The new Trinix NXT Multiviewer is easy to install in a new Trinix NXT router or field-integrate into existing Grass Valley Trinix frames. All existing Trinix frames can be upgraded quickly and easily to support the new Trinix Multiviewer.