Grass Valley Covers the MLB World Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.— The 2012 Major League Baseball World Series between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants was broadcast live in HD on FOX Sports using the 720p format and a variety of multiformat HD production solutions from Grass Valley.

The company’s systemized equipment has been used to cover the MLB World Series for the past decade because of its file-based production workflow that supports all types of productions with compatible technology.

Mobile production company NEP supplied remote facilities in San Francisco and Detroit, while Hudson, N.H.-based Game Creek Hudson,supplied HD-capable trucks to Detroit for the duration of the series. Each company carries Grass Valley live production solutions, including Kayenne Video Production Center switchers. NEP’s NCP 10, which handled the main FOX game feed, carries LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, a Trinix NXT digital video routing switcher and a Concerto Series routing matrix to provide viewers with the highest quality live sports images.

Game Creek’s Dynasty all-digital HD truck and its 96-input Kayenne video switcher, handled all of the live cameras located throughout Detroit’s Comerica Park.

NEP also employed its SS16 and SS11 (in Detroit and San Francisco, respectively) for game-related coverage on the MLB Network. Both trucks utilize a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, while SS11 also relies on Trinix and Concerto routing switchers under the control of Grass Valley Jupiter™ control system.

Lyon Video of Columbus, Oh., used its Lyon 8 in San Francisco for ESPN's coverage of the World Series, complete with 12 LDK 8000 Elite cameras and a 4.5 M/E Kayenne production switcher. Prior to the San Francisco Giants beating the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League Pennant on Oct. 22 in San Francisco, Lyon Video had its Lyon 12 truck (with 11 LDK 8000 Elite cameras and 4.5 M/E Kayenne production switcher) on-site in St. Louis, as a contingency plan for a different outcome.