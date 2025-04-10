Gray Media Acquires Right to Select Military Basketball Association Playoff Games

ATLANTA—Gray Media and the Military Basketball Association have announced media rights deal for select MBA playoff games and other content to air on Gray’s local television stations and broadcast sports networks.

The first MBA over-the-air game airs on the Gray Media platforms on Sunday, April 13 at 6 p.m. ET. The initial airing features the MBA’s Eastern Conference Finals from the campus of Queens University of Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Game production will be provided by the university.

Gray’s over-the-air broadcast sports networks, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, Peachtree Sports Network, Matrix Midwest, Arizona’s Family Sports, and Rock

Entertainment Sports Network plan to air the game. Gray said that certain additional Gray Media local stations may also air this game. Gray’s broadcast sports networks are concentrated in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest and cover many military bases, including bases with teams participating in the playoffs.

The non-profit Military Basketball Association aims to prevent suicide, fight the stigma of mental health, build resiliency and provide an outlet for the trauma associated with military service. A year- round tournament league, the MBA supports nearly 1,000 players, both veteran and active-duty military, on 50 teams across the United States, Europe and Asia.

“This opportunity brings together Gray’s goals of bringing sports to consumers and fostering

community in the markets we serve,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer of Gray. “Our over- the-air stations and broadcast sports networks include many military communities that benefit from the MBA’s work and play, and we are therefore honored to make the MBA playoff games available to our communities.”

“The Military Basketball Association is proud to have Gray air the 2025 MBA Eastern Conference Finals Championship Game on their platforms,” added Mike Meyers, commissioner of the MBA. “The critical message of resiliency through sports being transmitted on the Gray Media platforms will no doubt save lives and offer hope to so many who may be in need of services to support their mental health fitness. As the MBA continues to promote “Life Through Basketball” and “Resiliency in Action”, it’s important to recognize that we are not alone in this effort and that Gray Media supports the US Military and Veterans across our great nation."