Gray, FOX 9 Bring Minnesota Twins Back to Broadcast TV

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Twin have inked a new, multi-year partnership with Gray Media and FOX 9, KMSP, to broadcast 10 Tuesday night regular season games per season. All 10 simulcasts of Major League Baseball’s Twins.TV production will air live in the Twin Cities on the main FOX 9 channel, beginning with an exclusive 30-minute FOX 9 pregame show, “Twins Tuesday Live.” Select Gray Media stations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa will carry each of the 10 Tuesday games, ensuring local over-the-air coverage of Twins baseball across Twins Territory for the first time since 1988.

All locally-distributed Twins regular season games will also be available on Twins.TV Presented by Progressive.

(Read: Local TV’s Role in Pro Sports Flashes Real Staying Power)

“We joined MLB Media and created Twins.TV in 2025 to increase access for all fans, with a big part being the opportunity to return to free, over-the-air television,” said Twins Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. “To achieve that goal with our partners at FOX 9—a station that has long been dedicated to local programming and the game of baseball—is wonderful for the Twins and our fans, and we could not be more excited. We’re also thrilled to join with Gray Media to air Twins games in communities across our region. The expanded reach of these games will allow more fans to sample Twins baseball and increase consideration for enjoying more of our games on cable, satellite or via the Twins.TV direct-to-consumer streaming service.”

Marian Davey, General Manager of FOX 9 KMSP-TV, said of the partnership, “FOX 9 is thrilled and honored to bring the Minnesota Twins back to broadcast television. The Twins are more than Minnesota’s baseball team, they are part of who we are as a state. For generations, the Twins and Minnesota families have been making lifetime memories together. Now it’s time to make new ones.”

“Gray appreciates the opportunity to join with the Minnesota Twins and FOX 9 to bring free, over-the-air baseball back to Twins Territory for the first time in decades,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray Media. “We know Twins fans across the outer market Twins Territory will love it.”

Beyond the 10-game Tuesday package, an additional five Twins contests have been selected for national FOX Saturday Baseball telecasts this season, meaning that 15 regular season Twins games will air locally on FOX 9 in 2025. Before those matchups, FOX 9 will present “Twins Weekend Live,” an exclusive one-hour pregame show.