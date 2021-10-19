Grass Valley Appoints Jan Lange as Chief Revenue Officer

MONTREAL—Grass Valley announced the appointment of Jan Lange as chief revenue officer, reporting to Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley CEO and president. He will oversee Grass Valley’s go-to-market strategy and global sales team that enables customers to deliver live content with a focus on live production. He will be responsible for expanding the GV Media Universe (GVMU) cloud-centered customer base and growing revenue through new partnerships and large enterprise pricing agreements.

Tim Shoulders, Grass Valley’s CEO and president, said in a press statement, “The appointment of Jan to the Grass Valley leadership team supports our recently announced commitment to be the cloud workflow transformation partner of choice for the world’s leading creators and providers of premium live content. Jan brings an impressive sales track record and has the innovation mindset to grow adoption of the GVMU and bring cloud enabled efficiencies to the industry. His experience in establishing strategic international relationship networks will be instrumental in helping us deliver on our vision to lead the media and entertainment market through its digital transformation.”

Lange has 25 years of experience in digital transformation across the media market in various senior leadership positions including as managing director, Central EMEA region, at Avid Technology, and as SVP global sales at Media Broadcast.

Commenting on his new role, Lange said, “The hallmark of any successful business is a clear strategic focus, and I am delighted to join the Grass Valley team at a time when it is revitalizing its commitment to the future of live video.”