Grass Valley adds new free features for EDIUS 6

Grass Valley announced a free update for registered users of its EDIUS 6 nonlinear video editing software that brings new video file format support and hardware-assisted H.264 encoding, as well as support for Grass Valley’s EDIUS NX, SP software and HD legacy hardware.

This latest update supports both 50 fps progressive and 60p file import (supported by JVC and Sony camcorders), allowing for a smoother workflow within EDIUS 6.

For users of Intel’s Second Generation Core Processor, EDIUS now offers extended support for Quick Sync Video Hardware H.264 video encoding of MPEG-4 files to complement the AVCHD acceleration introduced in EDIUS 6 version 6.02. Users get faster than real-time encoding performance of videos for iPhone, Play Station Portable, as well as H.264/AVC videos up to 1920 x 1080p50/60.

EDIUS 6.03 now also supports the legacy EDIUS NX, SP and HD editing platforms, in addition to the current Grass Valley STORM range of editing hardware.

The latest update for EDIUS 6 version 6.03 will be available for download free of charge from the Grass Valley driver download page in July.