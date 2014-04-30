Grass, AJA Team Up to Add 4K Enhancements to K2 Dyno

MONTREAL—Grass Valley is partnering with AJA Video Systems to add 4K enhancements to Grass’s K2 Dyno Replay System. Grass will integrate AJA’s Corvid Ultra and TruScale scaling hardware into the K2 Dyno to drive real-time pan and zoom to allow HD extraction from 4K acquisition with DynoZoom. The new capability will give K2 Dyno customers the extended workflow flexibility to create replays and highlight packages.

Grass Valley K2 Dyno/K2 Summit



AJA’s Corvid Ultra video capture cards facilitate high-bandwidth and high frame rate workflows, supporting 2K and 4K as well as high-quality scaling capabilities for all resolutions through true 4K. Corvid Ultra video capture cards support high frame rates (48p, 50p and 60p), 4K workflows and onboard debayering. Its TruScale arbitrary scaling engine allows high-quality up or down scaling of any raster ranging from tiny web video up to 4K. TruScale is real-time and key-frameable, allowing motion video to be efficiently resized while maintaining pristine image quality.

The partnership comes on the heels of additional upgrades to K2 Dyno that were announced at the 2014 NAB Show, including 4K pan/zoom support, 6X ultra slow-motion playout (from the LDX XtremeSpeed and LDX Compact XtremeSpeed cameras), 6x2 I/Os, and an optional package for sports graphics and telestration with the tOG-Sports application developed by RT Software. All of these features are controlled from a single K2 Dyno Replay Controller touchscreen. K2 Dyno also includes new AnySpeed dynamic playback algorithm, which automatically guarantees smooth playback during transition from any speed from zero to 200 percent and in speed transitions for ultra slow-motion 6X playout. It also integrates with Grass Valley's latest high-speed cameras and the K2 Summit 3G Production Client, and is compatible with higher resolutions and frame rates.