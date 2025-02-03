Grand Slam Track Inks Media Rights Deal with The CW, NBC Sports

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW, NBC Sports and Grand Slam Track, a new global track competition, have announced a media rights deal that makes The CW the exclusive U.S. broadcast home of Grand Slam Track and names Peacock as the exclusive streaming home for the track competitions.

The professional track competition Grand Slam Track was launched in 2024 by four-time Olympic Champion Michael Johnson. A highlights special featuring the best moments from the inaugural Grand Slam Track season will also air on NBC on May 10.

“We’re delighted to finally be able to announce this incredibly exciting broadcast and streaming partnership to all our fans in the United States,” said Grand Slam Track Commissioner Michael Johnson. “I’d like to personally thank both our great friends and partners at The CW and NBC Sports for putting together this agreement, which will help us continue to revolutionize the sport of track. We were determined to make sure that Grand Slam Track would be seen by millions of fans across the country, and we’re delighted to be delivering on that promise. We can’t wait to get started with our Slams in April; you won’t want to miss this.”

Grand Slam Track features a roster of 48 Racers, comprising of the top track athletes from around the world, competing against 48 challengers in four Slams in Kingston, Jamaica; Miami; Philadelphia; and Los Angeles. The racers will be competing for the largest prize money ever offered in professional track.

Grand Slam Track has already announced that the 48 Racers signed to compete in all four Slams include world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, triple Olympic Gold medalist Gabby Thomas, Olympic 400m Champion Quincy Hall, plus international superstars like Josh Kerr and Marileidy Paulino, with another 48 Challengers still to be announced for each Slam.

Each event is composed of three days of competition from Friday-Sunday. Peacock will stream all action live, and will provide exclusive coverage of the first day of competition of every event, including Grand Slam Track’s debut, when the innovative league kicks off its inaugural season on Friday, April 4 (6:00-9:00pm ET) from Kingston, Jamaica.

The CW will exclusively broadcast all Saturday and Sunday events live in the U.S., starting on Saturday, April 5 (6-9 p.m. ET) and Sunday, April 6 (3-6 p.m. ET), with those competitions also streaming live on Peacock.

Grand Slam Track adds to The CW’s ever-growing library of sports properties, including ACC football and basketball, Pac-12 football, “WWE NXT” and NASCAR Xfinity Series racing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olympic Champion Michael Johnson and the inaugural season of Grand Slam Track to the CW Sports family,” said Brad Schwartz, president, The CW Network. “Michael and his team have assembled an impressive roster of the top athletes from around the world for intense head-to-head competitions. We look forward to introducing Grand Slam Track™ to our broadcast audience and believe it is an exciting addition to our growing roster of sports on The CW.”

Grand Slam Track joins a robust array of track & field programming on the platforms of NBC Sports, the exclusive home of the Olympics and primary destination for track & field fans in the United States. Through long-standing partnerships with World Athletics and USA Track & Field, NBC Sports showcases the sport’s biggest global and domestic events, such as the World Athletics Championships, USATF Indoor and Outdoor Championships, Prefontaine Classic, and many more.

“Michael Johnson is a legend in the sport, and we’re excited to partner with him and the Grand Slam Track™ team to deliver his vision to devoted track fans and new audiences on Peacock,” said Joe Gesue, senior vice president, NBC Olympics & Paralympics Programming. “Following the incredible success of the Paris Olympics, which featured one of the all-time memorable track meets, we’re looking forward to this new opportunity to showcase these phenomenal athletes and engage viewers with their dynamic performances and stories.”

Grand Slam Track reported that 48 Racers will compete against 48 Challengers in one of the following event groups: short sprints (100m/200m), short hurdles (100H or 110H/100m), long sprints (200m/400m), long hurdles (400H/400m), short distance (800m/1500m), or long distance (3000m/5000m). All competitors’ final placement score will be determined by their combined finishing order between the two races. The winner of each Slam event group will take home $100,000 in prize money, and the 8th place competitor will earn $10,000.

The focus of Grand Slam Track™ is on head-to-head competition, not winning times. All Racers will compete twice over the three-day event, and all Slam events will meet World Athletics regulations, with achieved marks being eligible for rankings and standards.

Range Sports, led by David Sternberg, was instrumental in advising Commissioner Johnson and Steve Gera, President of Grand Slam Track™, in landing the three-way partnership.

Below is the 2025 broadcast schedule for Grand Slam Track on The CW & Peacock: