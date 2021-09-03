Gordon Smith To Receive The 2021 Lowry Mays Excellence In Broadcasting Award

NEW YORK—The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that Gordon Smith, former U.S. Senator and president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will receive this year’s Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award.

The Award is bestowed annually on an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. Smith will be presented with the Award at the Broadcasters Foundation Annual Breakfast, 7:00AM, Tuesday, October 12 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during the NAB Show.

Smith joined the National Association of Broadcasters as president and Chief Executive Officer in November 2009. Prior to joining NAB, he served as a two-term U.S. senator from Oregon and later as senior advisor in the Washington offices of Covington & Burling, LLP.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award salutes its namesake and is underwritten by The Mays Family Foundation. Past recipients include Ajit Pai, Bill Clark, Eddie Fritts, Cathy Hughes, Mel Karmazin, Jeff Smulyan, Dick Wiley, and others.