Golf Channel Deploys Abekas 4K Mira

MENLO PARK, CALIF.— Golf Channel has deployed the first Abekas 4K Ultra HD Mira Production Server at the Arnold Palmer Studio in Orlando, Fla.



The server feeds two separate panoramic video walls in order to create the look of “Morning Drive” by linking twenty 90-inch and ten 52-inch monitors to create views of golf courses in the morning.



“It was clear we needed a much higher resolution video playback and display solution to achieve our vision,” said Golf Channel Senior Director Engineering Ken Botelho. “I’m sure we could not have done this project without Mira.”



To add realism, 4K content is captured from different courses under varying weather conditions and throughout the day.



Clips are edited and then imported into Mira via the Media File Import tool. The server then creates a 4K media clip, which is distributed across the eight separate channels via baseband, real-time playback, after which the clips are triggered via an interface to the switcher.



The Abekas Mira Quad-Viewer monitor output provides scaled-down 4K video onto a single HD-SDI picture monitor.



“Mira has been designed to be resolution-independent and offer the flexibility that broadcasters need to address new broadcast opportunities,” said Abekas CEO Junaid Sheikh.



