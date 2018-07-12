Globosat Taps Harmonic for Live UHD World Cup Broadcasts

SAN JOSE, CA.—Globosat, Latin America's largest content and program creator, is using Harmonic’s ViBE contribution platform for live UHD broadcasts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Harmonic's ViBE CP9000 contribution platform preserves video quality at the front of the broadcast chain, processing uncompressed UHD signals with maximum bandwidth efficiency, according to Harmonic.

"Harmonic video delivery solutions have been a cornerstone of our infrastructure for years, providing high reliability and excellent video quality," said Roberto Primo, CTO at Globosat. "For the broadcast of this premiere sports event, watched by billions of television viewers around the world, we needed a solution that provides the lowest latency and best video quality. With the Harmonic contribution platform on the ground in Russia, we will be able to dazzle viewers with the best video quality that UHD has to offer."