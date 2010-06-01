Globo TV acquires SoundField digital surround mic

Brazilian network Globo TV has become the first broadcaster in South America to invest in SoundField's digital surround microphone systems for high-definition broadcasting.

The SoundField DSF-2/DSF-3 system has been installed in Globo's new high-definition outside broadcast unit, one of the largest HD OB vehicles in the Southern Hemisphere.

The multicapsule DSF-2 microphone and its associated decoder allows audio to be captured in three dimensions for output in mono or phase-coherent stereo, M&S or surround in a variety of formats, simultaneously if required. The DSF-3 processor, which can be connected to the DSF-2 by AES3 cables of up to .62mi in length, decodes the output from the DSF-2 to 5.1 surround sound suitable for HD transmission.