Globelynx upgrades London camera sites
Globelynx has successfully delivered its first HDTV broadcast in collaboration with Colt, a European information delivery platform.
Globelynx and Colt provided Sky News with a live HD feed from the trading floor of the CMC Markets offices in London, allowing its presenter to deliver hourly live reports throughout the market day for a special feature on the city.
A permanent Colt link connects CMC Markets to Globelynx’s master control switch using uncompressed, high-capacity 1.5GB broadcast circuits over its London metro network. The solution is specially designed to transmit HD content, which requires a five-fold increase in bandwidth compared to SD content.
With its fixed camera network, Globelynx enables real-time, live TV interviews direct from the business and financial sectors without the expense of satellite truck deployment or travel by interviewees to studios.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox