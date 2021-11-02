Globecast To Feature OTT, Remote Production, Media Supply Chain Solutions At IBC2021

Globecast will highlight its market approach across key sectors, including OTT, remote production and media supply chains, at IBC2021.

The company will discuss its work to create ecosystems in each sector and feature those efforts prominently on its stand.

Globecast has significantly expanded its OTT solution portfolio over the past year with an end-to-end integrated service offering that optimizes business and technical approaches. It has partnered with a range of technology suppliers, including Viaccess-Orca and MainStreaming for OTT solution development.

Expanding upon its global media supply chain expertise, Globecast will highlight its best-in-class, cost-effective live 4K playout and significant updates to its sport-oriented Managed Cloud Network with the launch of version 2.0.

The new 4K live channel cloud playout capabilities use a leading cloud service provider alongside Globecast’s Orchestrator in-house cloud MAM to enable customers to take full advantage of cloud OPEX models for live 4K playout.

Version 2.0 of Globecast’s Managed Cloud Network (MCN) solution allows customers to add value to an event they bought the rights to by facilitating cost-effective, secure, cloud-based distribution of additional content. This means affiliates can air content specific to each affiliate without the additional cost of more fiber or satellite capacity.

The company will also feature its remote production service offering developed in close cooperation with several customers this year. Globecast provides low-latency, high-capacity, premium reliable connectivity for remote productions from the site out to wherever the production is happening.

