Global Streaming Subs Expected to Surpass 2 Billion by 2029
Ampere predicts annual worldwide revenues to exceed $190 billion
International expansion by U.S. streaming companies and improvements in controlling password-sharing will drive growth for online streaming subscriptions to 2 billion worldwide by 2029, according to Ampere Analysis. The researcher—which predicts streaming subscriptions will soon become the largest contributing segment to the global TV economy—estimates subscription streamers will generate almost $170 billion annually by then.
Ampere currently counts 1.8 billion subscriptions globally, which it said will increase to 2 billion within five years. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the largest increase in paid subscriptions, surpassing the increasingly saturated U.S. market.
The largest increase in paid subscriptions ever came in 2020, when pandemic-inspired stay-at-home orders resulted in 282 million signups, driving the total to more than 1 billion for the first time, Ampere said. Growth is expected to be slower over the next five years, though.
“Streamers will have to work hard to reengage growth in less-saturated markets, investing in marketing and locally relevant content, if they are to beat the 2 billion figure earlier than 2029,” the researcher said.
Subscription-streaming revenues are expected to grow almost three times faster than subscribers, with Ampere expecting growth to exceed 30% by 2029 as services focus on profitability and per-subscriber monetization. Netflix has led several initiatives to solidify long-term revenue growth in saturated streaming markets, the researcher noted, creating an ad revenue stream and tackling password-sharing, while Disney+ and Max have taken the bold strategy of bundling. By 2029, Ampere expects Netflix to have the largest share of paid subscriptions, growing from 14.4% to 29%.
Ampere predicts the ad-supported streaming segment will generate an additional $22 billion from sales as traditionally ad-free streaming services pivot to ad tiers. By 2029, Ampere expects the combined annual revenue of the global subscription streaming market (including ad tiers) will exceed $190 billion.
“The global streaming market is poised to generate $190 billion annually from two billion paid subscriptions by 2029,” Ampere Research Manager Maria Dunleavey said. “Key strategic developments, like Netflix’s account-sharing crackdown and cheaper ad-tier offer, and rivals Disney+ and Max’s aggressive approach to bundling, are driving revenue growth in saturated streaming markets. Targeting the untapped Asia-Pacific region is the most promising strategy for subscriber growth. To surpass current subscriber expectations, streamers must double down on strategic investments in less saturated markets. India was Netflix’s second-largest subscriber growth market in 2024, and the company has barely scratched the surface there in terms of growth potential.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.