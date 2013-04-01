German broadcaster chooses ATEME DR5000 IRD

German public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk has awarded ATEME a contract for Kyrion DR5000 IRD (Integrated Receiver Decoder).

The Kyrion DR5000 is ATEME’s latest hardware integrated receiver decoder (IRD), dedicated to professional contribution over satellite and IP/ASI networks.

Sports television networks, broadcasters and service providers face an ever-increasing need for high definition and a better video experience along with growing bandwidth constraints. Operators must transition from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 technology to transport live content over limited-bandwidth satellite and IP networks.

The Kyrion DR5000 delivers high fidelity compared to the original source, low latency and total interoperability while minimizing costs. The Kyrion DR5000 is a single-channel decoder that offers easy setup and fast signal lock while delivering the robust performance.