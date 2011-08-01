Gekko Unveiling New LED Chroma Key Light at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM – Gekko Technology has announced plans to show a new version of its karess soft light instrument, the karesslite 6012 FX. The new unit is LED-powered and provides the correct color temperatures for chroma key backdrop illumination (440 nanometers or 525 nanometers on a switchable basis). The LED technology used in the 6012 FX provides a narrowband spectral emission which provides better keys. In addition, the new instrument is both lightweight (seven kg, including diffuser) and very energy efficient, requiring only 85 Watts of power. Color temperature is constant throughout the dimming range of the karesslite 6012 FX and very little heat is generated by the fixture.



