Gefen unveils USB-to-DVI HD adapter

Gefen has unveiled the USB to DVI HD adapter, which is equipped with one USB input and one DVI output.

Any USB port on a computer can be used to connect a digital display using the DVI, VGA or HDMI format.

This enables laptops and computers with limited display ports to handle multiple displays without a dedicated DVI port. For professionals wanting an extended desktop environment, the USB to DVI HD offers plug and play connectivity with support for resolutions up to 1920 x 1200, 1080p and 2K.

Multiple adapters also can be connected to the same computer system, including six USB to DVI HDs for a PC and four USB to DVI HDs for a Mac.

The USB to DVI HD comes with one USB cable, one DVI-to-VGA adapter and one DVI-to-HDMI adapter.