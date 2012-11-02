Gefen highlights KVM extenders at AES

At AES, Gefen highlighted its next-generation KVM extenders, which are ideal for post-production professionals using a LAN in the studio.

The HD KVM over IP, DVI KVM over IP and VGA KVM over IP can all be interchanged on teh same network, supporting HDMI, DVI and VGA computers and displays. All three extenders support audio, video, USB, RS-232 and IR connections in addition to DVI, HDMI or VGA.

Each KVM extender supplies a sender and receiver unit that connect through the Ethernet, allow up to 600ft of signal extension — 330ft on the send side and 330ft on the receiver side using a single CAT-5 cable. Each receiver unit supplies two Ethernet connections for additional senders, receivers or Ethernet-based equipment, and two USB for peripheral connectivity at the display side.