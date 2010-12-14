Gefen Announces Long Haul 3G Fiber Extender



Gefen, a Chatsworth, Calif.-based supplier of signal splitters, switchers, converters, extenders and other related items, has announced the availability of a new fiber optics extender for 3 Gbps signals which can link sites up to 20 kilometers apart.



The GefenPro 3G SDI fiber optics extender is designed to be used with single mode fiber terminated in ST connectors. It supports all standard- and high-definition resolutions, including 1080p, 1900x1200 and 2k. Power supply connections are equipped with latching mechanisms to prevent accidental connection while in use. The units feature die-cast metal enclosures, reclocking and automatic equalization of signals.



The GefenPro 3G occupies a small footprint and is designed for plug and play applications.



