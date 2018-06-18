GatesAir Announces Key Executive Moves

CINCINNATI — GatesAir today announced five personnel moves to build its executive team, including the promotion of Rich Redmond to the role of president, GatesAir International.

Bruce Swail, CEO, created the executive-level management positions to maintain global revenue growth and profitability, the company said.

The other moves include:

Ray Miklius, who becomes VP and GM, Television;

Ted Lantz, promoted to VP and GM, Radio;

Keyur Parikh, who now is VP and GM, Intraplex; and

Tony Kobrinetz, who becomes VP of Engineering.

Redmond has held sales, product management and executive-level roles during his more than 20-year tenure with the company across all aspects of the business. Since the formation of GatesAir in 2014, he has served as chief product officer. “As we look beyond repack, we see substantial potential in our international markets,” said Swail.

Miklius, Lantz and Parikh have led their respective business units in director roles since the formation of GatesAir.

All five will be based at GatesAir’s U.S. offices in Mason, Ohio, and Quincy, Ill.