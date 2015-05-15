Gary Sinise to Receive NABEF Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON – The National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation has named actor/humanitarian Gary Sinise as the 2015 Service to America Leadership Award recipient. Sinise, who’s most famous role was as Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump,” is receiving the award in recognition of his commitment to raising awareness and support for veterans.

The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through public service.

Sinise has been advocating for veterans since the 1980s, including visiting troops all over the world with and performing with the “Lt. Dan Band” to raise money for military charities. Sinise also co-founded Operation Iraqi Children, which evolved into Operation International Children, collecting school supplies for children around the world that were then delivered by U.S. troops. In 2011, he formed the Gary Sinise Foundation, with the mission to honor defenders, veterans, first responders and their families with programs that inspire and strengthen communities.

Sinise will receive the award at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to America Gala on June 16 in Washington D.C.