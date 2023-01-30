G&D North America Announces Expansion Plans

German-based KVM provider G&D has announced intentions to grow its presence in the U.S. under the auspices of its G&D North America Inc. subsidiary by moving its U.S. headquarters from its current location in Burbank, Calif. to Houston this spring. It has also announced several promotions and new hires in a reorganization that it expects will help it achieve its goal “of revolutionizing the KVM market in the Americas, with the goal of becoming the preferred partner of KVM solutions to the control room market.”

(Image credit: G&D North America)

The G&D North America team is currently headed up by President and Managing Director Jon Litt, who is responsible for the development of the regional corporate strategy and establishment, development, and management of all activities throughout the Americas.

Jerrie Anderson, as Executive Director of Sales, is building and managing a new structure to the G&D North American sales team and Antoinette Mata, as Director of Operations, manages all operations, human relations, and business analysis and planning throughout the Americas. Karl Johnson will provide product, engineering, and training support to the team as Director of Engineering and serve as the America’s product management representative.

The company has also made several new hires and personnel moves, including:

Craig Abrams , recently promoted to Director of Business Development for Broadcast & Entertainment, North America, has now expanded his regional responsibilities throughout all of North America, working with end users, consultants and key reselling integration partners;

, recently promoted to Director of Business Development for Broadcast & Entertainment, North America, has now expanded his regional responsibilities throughout all of North America, working with end users, consultants and key reselling integration partners; Steven Cruz is the new Director of Business Development for Mobility in North America and will support end users and consultants within the mobility space for air traffic control, traffic, rail, and maritime operations;

is the new Director of Business Development for Mobility in North America and will support end users and consultants within the mobility space for air traffic control, traffic, rail, and maritime operations; Carlos Mira was recently promoted to Director of Sales, Latin America (LATAM);

was recently promoted to Director of Sales, Latin America (LATAM); Pat Hart , Regional Channel Sales Manager for the US West territory, will focus on that region as well as Canada;

, Regional Channel Sales Manager for the US West territory, will focus on that region as well as Canada; Andy Cooper, now Senior Field Application Engineer, will specialize in providing both pre-sale and post-sale system design and technical support, and

now Senior Field Application Engineer, will specialize in providing both pre-sale and post-sale system design and technical support, and Daisy Torres, recently promoted to Sales Operations Support Specialist, will manage order fulfillment for both the reselling partners and the GDNA team.

New Focus on Industrial, Mobility, M&E and Government

"In our new strategic vision, we will be focusing on and building our capabilities within the industrial automation, mobility, broadcast, entertainment, and government markets," said Litt. Industrial automation will include manufacturing, process control, energy/oil & gas, power generation, utilities, and telecommunications.

The company says it will also expand its presence in the mobility market, including air traffic control (ATC), traffic management, rail, and maritime market sectors. G&D’s broadcast and entertainment sector will continue to grow and will retain a strong focus.

Another important market is government which has a particular need for security. “Our products are among the most secure in the industry,” Litt said. “Therefore, the obtainment of government certifications is a top priority for G&D North America, Inc.”

New U.S. Home Base

The move from Burbank to Houston illustrates G&D North America, Inc.’s intent to expand its focus beyond the entertainment sector. The company said its new location “will provide an effective environment to support its regional operations, in addition to providing a highly effective facility from which to run system demonstrations, product training and solutions demonstrations. The new headquarters will be a facility that the entire G&D team will be proud of.”

"Our goal at G&D North America is to become an employer of choice in the industry, offering a family-like atmosphere and a culture that allows employees to achieve their personal and professional goals," said Managing Director Jon Litt, “The new headquarters is part of the effort to achieve that goal.”