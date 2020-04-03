G&D North America Adds Lopez, Welkie to Team

BURBANK, Calif.—G&D North America has announced two new hires: first, Jamie Lopez as an application engineer, and second, Joe Welkie as the new marketing manager.

Lopez joins GDNA after working as a field engineer for the Walt Disney Company, DirecTV and others. He specializes in radio frequency transmission, broadcasting technology, networks and mechanical areas.

Welkie has experience marketing for news organizations and tech companies, with his most recent position as the marketing director for ASAI.

G&D North America is a subsidiary of German-based Guntermann & Drucnk GmbH that specializes in the design and manufacture of KVM extenders, switchers and matrix switchers.

For more information, visit www.gd-northamerica.com.