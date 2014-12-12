Game Creek Video Announces Its Largest Growth Year on Record

HUDSON, N.H. —Game Creek Video said 2014 will be its largest on record in 21 years. Exciting highlights include the construction of one of the largest mobile production unit, a full IP routing infrastructure in a mobile facility, 11 new units and 30 new jobs.



At the core of Game Creek’s recent growth are three new long-term mobile facility agreements with Fox Sports, ESPN and NBC Sports Group. Game Creek said it has reinvested over $75 million on new technology initiatives in the past year.



Over the past 12 months, Game Creek Video has also added 11 mobile production units to its existing fleet for a total of 44 units. Five other units were upgraded. Since 2010, Game Creek has built 15 production facilities with 3G infrastructure, all with the ability to accommodate a 4K production.



Game Creek has hired 30 new employees in production management, human resources, transportation, engineering and technology development. Many will work out of the renovated and expanded headquarters in Hudson.

