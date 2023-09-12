GALSNGEAR Announces IBC2023 Activities

WASHINGTON—#GALSNGEAR, a movement to bring parity to women in media and entertainment, announced its lineup of activities at IBC2023, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. The organization — which encompasses all women, assigned at birth or not — will co-host a variety of networking and educational sessions to boost technical skills, opportunities, and fellowship for women in the industry. #GALSNGEAR will also unveil details of a new Sports Working Group.

"We were founded to support, amplify, and train women in the media, tech, and entertainment industries and call attention to the value they bring," said #GALSNGEAR Founder, Amy DeLouise. "Our IBC activities will reinforce that mission. We are pleased to join with Women in Immersive Media, SVG Europe Women, Rise, and Women in Streaming Media to offer a range of programs and networking events geared toward increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the industry."

The #GALSNGEAR IBC schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15, 7-11 p.m. — Corporate Stars Awards — #GALSNGEAR will be an industry partner for this event recognizing ESG achievements in broadcast media and entertainment. Ticket required.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8:30-9 a.m — Coffee Flash Mob — #GALSNGEAR will join colleagues in a gathering of women at the BT coffee truck to enjoy a cup and show strength in numbers at the show.

Saturday, Sept. 16, 4:30-6 p.m. — SVG Europe Women Networking @ IBC2023 — First Floor Restaurant — #GALSNGEAR will announce its new Sports Working Group and its plans for advancing equity in technology and production positions in sports.

Sunday, Sept. 17, 1:45-2:30 p.m — Forum Stage: Changemakers Panel — "Tech for Good: Digital Ethics and Responsible AI" with #GALSNGEAR community members Kylee Peña, product marketing manager, pro editorial, at Adobe, and Alexandra Hussenot, founder of Immersionn and UK lead for Women in Immersive Tech (WiIT).

Sunday, Sept. 17, 6-7 p.m. — Changemakers Party – The Forum — #GALSNGEAR will join with colleagues to mingle and catch up after a busy day at the show.

Monday, Sept. 18, 10-11 a.m. — IBC Changemakers Allyship Brunch — Women are invited to bring an ally as their plus-one and join this free brunch and brainstorming session to improve equity across our industry.

These #GALSNGEAR IBC2023 activities follow the launch earlier this year of the Tequity Hub, a one-stop shop for women seeking connection during monthly conversations on topics such as IP workflow and public speaking for introverts, as well as upskilling, job postings, and beta-testing opportunities.

Details and registration links to all sessions are on the #GALSNGEAR website at www.galsngear.tv/events. Information about #GALSNGEAR is online at www.galsngear.tv.