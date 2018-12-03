Future Announces Industry Innovator Award Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—Future PLC has announced the recipients of its second annual Industry Innovator Awards, recognizing innovation and excellence in the broadcast and media technology industry.

Future's Industry Innovator Award winners were selected by a panel of experts and evaluated on their professional achievements, technical and business innovations and continuing influence within their industries. All winners and nominees will be featured in the special Industry Innovator Awards Gallery program guide, to be distributed in digital edition form to more than 100,000 readers of TV Technology, Government Video, Digital Video,Video Edge and Radio World.

“It’s a pleasure to honor those who make such a difference in their industries— innovating in technology and business while also inspiring others,” said Carmel King, Vice President of Media Technology for Future's B2B Group. “The awards are designed to shine a spotlight on the people behind the companies and technologies on which our industries depend. We offer a heartfelt ‘thank you’ for their contributions, and wish them continued success.”

The awards go to:

TV TECHNOLOGY:

Mark Aitken, Senior Vice President New Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group

Michael Cronk, Vice President, Core Technology, Grass Valley

Fred Fourcher, Founder/CEO, Bitcentral

Eric Goodmurphy, Vice President, Infrastructure, Ross Video

Stefan Lederer, CEO & Co-Founder, Bitmovin

Belsasar Lepe, Founder/CTO, Ooyala

RADIO WORLD:

Jeff Keith, Senior Product Design Engineer, Audio Processing, Wheatstone

Paul Roberts, Founder, Station Manager, OC Talk Radio

Greg Shay, Chief Technical Officer, The Telos Alliance

GOVERNMENT VIDEO:

Nestor Amaya, Vice President, Infrastructure, Ross Video

DIGITAL VIDEO:

Ed Greene, Vice President, Children, Youth and Digital Media Literacy Initiatives, Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN)

VIDEO EDGE:

Eric Goodmurphy, Vice President, Infrastructure, Ross Video