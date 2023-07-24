Fuse Media Launches Fuse+ On Prime Video

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES—The Latino-owned entertainment company Fuse Media has announced that it is continuing to expand the reach of its Fuse+ subscription streaming service by making it available on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The launch on Prime Video is an expansion of Fuse Media’s existing relationships with Amazon, which has already launched Fuse FAST channels Shades of Black, Backstage, Latino Vibes, and OutTV Proud on Amazon Freevee.

“To continue our partnership with Amazon bringing Fuse+ to Prime Video subscribers is another testament to Fuse Media’s appeal to young, culturally diverse viewers eager for vibrant, authentic representations of their own lives on any screen they watch,” said Fuse Media chairman and CEO Miguel Roggero. “We look forward to building on this already successful partnership with Amazon, allowing us to share our award-winning, inclusive programming with even more audiences.”

Launched in 2021, Fuse+ features over 500 hours of original scripted and unscripted programming, Emmy and Peabody award-winning documentaries and films.

"We are excited to work with Fuse Media,” said Ammon Lyle, manager of content acquisition, Prime Video. “Fuse+ has a diverse selection of content and an amazing track record of introducing audiences to new voices."

In 2022, Fuse+ experienced triple-digit growth in subscribers globally, building off a distribution base that includes Roku, Comcast’s Xfinity X1and OTTPlay in India, the company said.