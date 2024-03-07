Fujifilm to Launch FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Zoom Lens at 2024 NAB Show

VALHALLA, N.Y.—FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division announces the availability of its new FUJINON Duvo HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens (”Duvo 24-300mm“).

This native PL-mount, dual format lens supports two types of largeimage sensors, and specializes in shallow depth of field that produces a beautiful cinematic bokeh while maintaining ease of broadcast lens operation, the company said. Fujifilm expects to begin shipping initial orders of Duvo 24-300mm to customers at the end of March, 2024.

The portable lens can be used with a tripod, shoulder-mounted with a Steadicam2, or for high-angle shooting, using a crane. The shallow depth of field allows for cinematic image expression with beautiful bokeh effect, making it ideal for bringing the desired cine look to sporting events, live concerts, house of worship, reality shows, and other live broadcasts, the company said.

Complementing the previously released FUJINON Duvo HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount Cinema Box Lens (“Duvo 25-1000mm”)—Fujifilm’s first Duvo Series lens—Duvo 24-300mm delivers 12.5x zoom, covering the frequently used 24-300mm focal range. Use of Duvo 24 300mm's built-in expander3 shifts the focal length by 1.5 times, to 36-450mm, allowing users to capture far-away subjects in desirable fields of view. Duvo 24-300mm is just 10.65 inches (270.5mm) in length and 6.5 lbs (2.95kg) in weight, making it a compact, lightweight lens with high mobility.

“Cameras equipped with a large-image sensor are frequently used by broadcast professionals amidst the growing needs for immersive cinematic expressions featuring the use of shallow depth of field, cinematic bokeh and high dynamic range,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager, Optical Devices Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “The cinema lenses commonly used for these applications are optimized for shooting scripted production, and therefore have a smaller zoom magnification ratio than that of broadcast lenses. They also often require a specialist in focus operation, which is uncommon in the broadcast industry. It is in response to this that Fujifilm has created the Duvo Series of lenses that simultaneously achieves the signature Fujinon filmic look and the ease of broadcast lens operation.”

The newly released Duvo 24-300mm will be showcased by Fujifilm at the 2024 NAB Show at Booth #C5325. Fujifilm’s third Duvo Series lens, a portable, wide angle zoom lens covering a focal length of 14-100mm, will also be on display.

Full product features and specifications can be found in the September 2023 development announcement.

Duvo 24-300mm is available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $31,999 USD. Duvo 24-300mm is available for order now and will be shipping soon. For more information about the Duvo Series of lenses, please visit https://www.fujinon.com/duvo.