FUJIFILM To Show Duvo 25-1000 Cinema-Broadcast Lens At 2023 NAB Show

VALHALLA, N.Y.—FUJIFILM has announced its new Fujinon Duvo HZK25-1000mm F2.8-F5.0 PL Mount cinema box lens with a zoom ratio of 40x and a telephoto focal length of 1000mm is expected to begin shipping by the end of this week.

The company also plans to show the new Duvo 25-1000 at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

The Duvo 25-1000, the first in Fujifilm’s new Duvo series of cinema lenses, can provide telephoto filming with high magnification, making it suitable for sports broadcast, live concerts, movies, commercials and other productions, the company said.

“In actively observing and gathering feedback from professionals about the emerging world of cinema-sized imagers in live production, our customers helped us identify a very clear need for a long and fast cinema lens that can produce cinematic results in a live production environment,” said Stosh Durbacz, national sales manager of the Optical Devices Division at FUJIFILM.

Duvo 25-1000 deploys a dual-format system that supports two single sensor sizes: a large format sensor size equivalent to Super 35mm and a traditional Super 35mm sensor. Duvo 25-1000's use of Fujifilm’s newly developed 1.5x expander shifts the focal length of the telephoto side, enabling super telephoto image capture of 1500mm (1000x1.5), it said.

The lens enables filming with the same field of view in both formats. It produces rich image expression by taking advantage of the camera’s cinematic look, the company said.

Duvo 25-1000 can be operated in a setup specialized for live broadcasting because existing FUJINON box lens accessories can be used in support of multi-camera operation. For film and commercial production, the lens’ focus / iris / zoom features can also be remotely controlled by connecting to compatible wireless lens controllers. Duvo 25-1000 also features Breathing Compensation Technology, ensuring the subject framing does not change during focusing, helping to produce natural-looking images, it said.

To maximize portability, the upper grip of Duvo 25-1000 is designed to be slightly longer than conventional box-type broadcast lenses. As a result, it can be lifted stably near the center of gravity. A new lower grip also has been integrated to improve portability.

