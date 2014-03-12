Fujifilm Optical Devices To Debut Cabrio Wide-Angle HDTV Lens at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Optical Devices Division will debut two new HDTV lenses at NAB: the Premier PL 14-35mm Cabrio wide-angle lens (ZK2.5x14) and XA55x9.5 HDTV telephoto box style lens.



As with other Cabrio lenses, the Premier PL 14-35mm is lightweight and works well with today’s smaller 4K cameras. It has a focal length rage of 14-35mm at T2.9 with 200-degree focus rotation. This lightweight zoom can be used as a handheld, and has a detachable digital servo drive. When used without the drive, industry standard cine motors can be fitted. It can be used as a self-contained ENG-style lens or a cine style lens, and can capture wide angles in tight spaces.



The XA55x9.5 HDTV telephoto box style lens is designed for large venues that require tight shots from long distances for sports, concerts and other live event productions. With a focal length from 9.5 to 535mm (or 19.0 to 1050mm with a 2x extender), it captures tight shots from long distances even in the most challenging environments. It also features built-in image stabilization and a 16-bit encoder that outputs zoom, focus position and other lens data, making it easier to combine CGI with live images.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Fujifilm Optical Devices will be in booth C7025.