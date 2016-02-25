Fujifilm Optical Devices Division Moves to Cypress, Calif.
Fujifilm Cypress, Calif., office (photo courtesy of Fujifilm)
WAYNE, N.J.—Fujifilm’s Optical Devices Division is picking up its roots and moving its Los Angeles-area office to the Fujifilm west coast headquarters in Cypress, Calif. The office was previous located in Redondo Beach, Calif.
Here is the new address for the Optical Devices Division:
Fujinon Lenses Sales and Service
Fujifilm North America Corporation
Optical Devices Division
6200 Phyllis Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
The division’s phone and fax numbers will remain the same.
The reason for the move, according to Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at Fujifilm North America’s Optical Devices Division, is the L.A.-area office required a larger facility.
