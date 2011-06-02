FUJIFILM Moves Facility Across Texas



FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division has moved their Dallas sales and service facility to Mesquite, Tex.



The new facility is operational, and part of FUJIFILM’s network of service centers which includes Chicago, Wayne, N.J, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.



The new address is:



FUJIFILM North America Corporation

Optical Devices Division

18601 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100

Mesquite, TX 75150



