FUJIFILM Moves Facility Across Texas
FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division has moved their Dallas sales and service facility to Mesquite, Tex.
The new facility is operational, and part of FUJIFILM’s network of service centers which includes Chicago, Wayne, N.J, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
The new address is:
FUJIFILM North America Corporation
Optical Devices Division
18601 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100
Mesquite, TX 75150
