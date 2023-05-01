FuboTV Inks Branding Deal With BoSox

NEW YORK—Virtual MVPD FuboTV, which advertises itself as ‘the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform,” announced today that it has signed a branding deal with the Boston Red Sox for the 2023 season, marking its first such partnership with a Major League Baseball team.

The multi-faceted partnership includes the launch of Fubo branding and hospitality opportunities at Fenway Park as well as fan engagement both at the ballpark and across multiple digital platforms.

Fubo carries Red Sox and Boston Bruins games through NESN, local broadcast networks, national sports networks ESPN and FS1, as well as MLB Network, MLB Strike Zone and, most recently, MLB.TV. Fubo also carries NBC Sports Boston, which airs the Celtics.

“Fubo customers are very passionate about sports, and Boston sports fans are obviously very passionate about the Red Sox, making this partnership even more special,” said Yale Wang, SVP, marketing, Fubo. “Fubo is proud to be a partner of the Boston Red Sox this season. We’re looking forward to serving Red Sox fans with our sports-first premium platform, which was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power.”

“The Boston Red Sox are proud to team up with Fubo as their first MLB Club relationship, and their industry leading status in sports streaming make them a natural choice as a partner of the club,” said Troup Parkinson, EVP, partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “We look forward to helping them provide Red Sox fans with additional benefits at Fenway Park and supporting their extensive gameday coverage through trusted partners like NESN.”