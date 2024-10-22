Fubo Unveils Standalone Premium Subscription Networks

NEW YORK—Live sports TV streaming platform Fubo has launched standalone premium subscription services, the company said today.

The premium services allow consumers to subscribe and select live and on-demand content without a base Fubo channel plan, the virtual pay TV provider said.

The initial lineup available as standalone subscriptions includes: FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally Sports Network), which is currently live on Fubo in select markets with more to follow; NBA League Pass; and Paramount+ with Showtime.

All three services continue to be available in Fubo’s Pro base plan, as in the case of FanDuel Sports Network, or as add-on channel packages, as with NBA League Pass and Paramount+ with Showtime. Subscribers to these standalone packages also will receive Fubo Free, nearly 200 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, it said.

The launch reflects Fubo’s larger super-aggregation strategy that aims to offer flexible content bundles, from skinny to fat, at different price points within its streaming ecosystem, it said.

Fubo said it will now offer three different channel-plan tiers:

Fubo Free, a tier of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels available to former Fubo paid and free-trial subscribers as well as those who subscribe to premium services;

Premium subscription services, including live linear and SVOD content, which can be purchased on a standalone basis and do not require consumers to buy the main Fubo platform;

Fubo’s virtual MVPD offering, an aggregation of live sports, news and entertainment as well as VOD content.

Fubo subscribers to live linear subscription services will also receive unlimited cloud DVR and the ability to stream from multiple screens simultaneously, it said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Consumers want flexible streaming options that lets them subscribe to only the content they want to watch,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Our vision to be a super-aggregator aims to give consumers a seamless way to access all of the content they love within the Fubo ecosystem and at appropriate price points. With the addition of standalone live and SVOD premium subscriptions, we believe offering multiple bundles, from skinny to fat, will put choice in the hands of our customers. This is what streaming should be.”

More information is available on the company’s website.