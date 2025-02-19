Fubo Launches New Multicultural Content Bundles

NEW YORK—FuboTV Inc.has announced plans to launch of multicultural content bundles that will provide U.S. consumers with international programming available in multiple languages. The multicultural bundles will be available as standalone plans as well as add-on packages to an English-language Fubo base plan.

The first such package will be Zee Family, a suite of 18 linear entertainment channels targeting the South Asian community from Asia TV USA Ltd., an independent distributor of Zee Entertainment. It features content in multiple languages and is now live on Fubo as a standalone or add-on option.

In addition to Zee Family, Fubo plans to launch more live and VOD content bundles to serve an array of cultures and languages.

“The launch of multicultural bundles is a natural next step in our Super Aggregation strategy, as we seek to serve all consumers with flexible content bundles featuring the content they want to watch at an appropriate price point,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “These skinnier content bundles enable Fubo subscribers to build the content package that’s right for them. We plan to offer additional new programming packages, and in multiple languages, to really put choice in the hands of consumers, as they deserve.”

Customers can select Zee Family as an annual subscription plan with a monthly plan to launch soon. Fubo has also signed an agreement with Asia TV USA Ltd. to launch ZEE5, currently available only as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) app.

Fubo described the Zee Family bundle on Fubo as follows:

ZEE TV, a Hindi GEC, flagship channel of ZEE Network, was launched in October 1992. The popularity of ZEE arises from its understanding of Indian culture and beliefs which are depicted in its programming.Zee TV’s content resonates with its core ethos – ‘Aaj Likhenge Kal’ that aims to inspire viewers to take charge of their destinies giving wings to their dreams and aspirations.

Zee Cinema showcases the best in-class Hindi Movies. The channel’s archives feature the best content in the industry, from varied genres including action, comedy, romance, family entertainers, etc., matching the entertainment needs of audiences across geographies, tastes, preferences, cultural and age demographics.

Zee Telugu is the leading Telugu GEC, that was created with a vision to provide wholesome entertainment to the entire family, has become a very popular channel among all age groups today. Through their stories, Zee Telugu inspires people to take a step that leads to bigger leaps in lives.

Zee Tamil is the leading Tamil GEC, and has been at the forefront of quality content across genres that cater to the diverse entertainment needs of Tamil speaking audiences across the world.

Since inception, Zee Marathi, a Marathi GEC has been the most popular and beloved channel in the hearts and minds of Marathi audience all around the world.

Zee Bangla, a Bengali GEC, since its inception, seeks to identify and meet the entertainment needs of the Bengali community across the globe. Activity oriented programs and events keep Zee Bangla always in the news and constantly in direct contact with the viewers.

Zee Punjabi, India's leading Punjabi GEC language channel features romantic dramas to light-hearted comedies, Punjabi serials have experimented with varied genres and moods. These shows also talk about crucial social topics, including women empowerment, family bonding, and more.

Zee World is a popular general entertainment channel which showcases series, movies, reality shows from India and much more.

Zee Kannada, a Kannada GEC, features a wide array of programming including TV serials, movies, soap-operas, game shows, talk shows, and current affairs programs.

Zee Keralam, a Malayalam GEC, is a channel that reflects the radiant spirit of a true Malayali. Together, let's weave wonders in life. Zee Keralam offers a variety of entertainment programs including fiction and non-fiction shows targeted towards Malayali audiences across different age groups.

&TV is the flagship Hindi GEC that stays true to the personification of the Ampersand, &TV signifies the conjunction of aspirations and rootedness which is synonymous with the spirit of New Age India.

Zee Anmol is a Hindi language general entertainment channel that showcases some of the best shows that Indian television has ever seen.

Zee Classic the evergreen channel promises to recreate the magic of iconic classics and new age cinema by showcasing not just films that shaped Indian cinema, but also acquainting viewers with the creative talent who were a part of that timeless era.

Zee Bollywood showcases passionately curated Masala Bollywood movies, firmly establishing its position as a one stop destination for wholesome masala entertainers.

Zing is a Bollywood music channel containing music and lifestyle programming, primarily in Hindi, from the Zee stable. In addition to music Zing features Humor, Animation, Spoofs and Celebrity Lifestyle.

Zee Talkies is North America's first-ever 24 hour Marathi movie channel. The only Marathi movie channel which fills the need gap for the amenable Marathi Movie audience through a non-stop show of blockbuster movies, evergreen stars and everything about Marathi Movies.

Alpha ETC Punjabi offers a variety of programming including emotional dramas, cultural and religious programs, music, movies, news, comedies and much more.

Zee Cinemalu is a full-time Telugu movie channel with a library of numerous films from all the film genres. Zee Cinemalu will come with properties which are first of its kind in the southern television industry like 7day 7 premier, WTP (world television premier ),movie of the month, simulcast of mega events.