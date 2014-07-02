Front Porch Promotes Phil Jackson to Chief Strategy Officer

LAFAYETTE, COLO.—Front Porch Digital, a developer of cloud and premises-based content storage management (CSM) solutions has promoted Phil Jackson from chief operations officer to chief strategy officer. In his new position, Jackson will be responsible for driving innovation and strategy for Front Porch Digital.

"Phil was the brains behind our LYNX cloud CSM service and our newest product, DISTILL, both of which were the first of their kind and approach long-standing industry challenges in innovative ways. That inventive thinking is immeasurably valuable to Front Porch Digital," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "This newly created role will provide Phil with the time and resources necessary to accelerate Front Porch Digital's exceptional growth trajectory in media and entertainment and beyond."

Jackson is assembling a core team from within Front Porch Digital, coupled with project-based virtual teams and a short list of key technology partners, to spur innovation on several fronts —through rapid prototyping, light-agile development methodology, and direct customer engagement in the innovation process. Jackson is based in Lafayette, Colorado, and reports to Knaisch. He joined Front Porch Digital four years ago after serving in enterprise IT with BT Group, developing new markets at Level 3 Communications and managing service product development with AT&T.